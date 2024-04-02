"It's going to be impressive." When will the Michigan Theatre be ready for curtain?

Video shows a look at the progress being made at the Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson.

The renovation project will cost $6.2 million and is still $200,000 short of their goal.

The Michigan Theatre is still accepting donations here.

"It's going to be impressive, when this is over," answered Executive Director, Steve Tucker, when asked about the renovation progress at the Michigan Theatre. Until now, the theatre hadn't seen any major renovations since it was built in 1930. Today, the theatre is in phase two of a $6.2 million reconstruction.

With phase two underway, the replastering in the entryway mezzanine and theatre is just about finished. Tucker gave an example, showcasing that a third of the balcony was completely calcified and had to be replastered with ornate molds. Throughout the theatre, there are several spots that showcase these plaster molds.

On the other hand, the theatre is also seeing some long-overdue repairs, like a nine foot hole in the ceiling being patched up and painted. The paint itself seems to have its own history, according to Tucker. "The interesting part about the paint job was an archivist came in and peeled back layers of paint by the decade. So, when they went back to the original 1930s colors and really brightened it up in this area here, I think people will be surprised."

Though Tucker says the theatre is about $200,000 away from its goal, the project is still under budget and on time. The Michigan Theatre is still accepting donations through its website and is grateful for the community's support so far. "The community has been unbelievable in their support. They're always behind us, all the way. They're going to be pleasantly surprised at how good the theatre is going to look."

The final renovation will be complete with new rigging, lighting, HVAC, and carpeting. With all of that, Tucker says the theatre will be open for a soft opening on June 1.

