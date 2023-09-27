'It's frustrating': Jackson College student reacts to Monday's Board of Trustees meeting

The Jackson College Board of Trustees voted to wait to decide if they'll move forward into an external investigation into allegations harassment and racism, leaving many in the community frustrated.

One student, Nat'Tiyah Jones-Montgomery, has been very vocal about the issues at the school.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Jackson College Board of Trustees voted to wait until next month's meeting to decide if they'll move forward into an external investigation into allegations of harassment and racism from administration.

Now, the community is left waiting even longer to get the process started.

Students and staff showed up in droves to speak to the Board on Monday. Nat'Tiyah Jones-Montgomery was one of those students.

I caught up with her Tuesday on campus.

"It's frustrating. I understand the fair trial and everything is a process and stuff. But it feels like they're just covering for like three people and it's bringing the whole entire college down," Nat'Tiyah said.

While the move by the board to wait on an external investigation left Nat'Tiyah and others in the community frustrated, she says this isn't the end.

"It's 50-50 when I say I'm discouraged but also hopeful. Because more people came to this board meeting and more people were coming forward," she said.

I asked Nat'Tiyah, "is there anything you'd like to say to administration?"

And she said..

"I hope y'all make the right decision. Jackson College can be so much more. Jackson College is more."

I did reach out to President Phelan and Board Chairperson Crist Tuesday afternoon, but they did not get back to me.

