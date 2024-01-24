"It's a good time to be a Lions fan!" Local sports radio host, Marc Daly, weighs in on Lions excitement

Marc Daly, host of The Daly on FOX Sports 101.9 FM, shares his excitement surrounding the Lions being in the playoffs.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Marc Daly has been hosting The Daly on FOX Sports for about three years, but being a Lions fan, his job has become more exciting than ever.

" Oh, yes, I'm a Lions fan, have been my entire life. I mean, some of my best memories have been getting up weekends watching football with my dad. Even when they're at their worst, still getting there and watching the games. Now that this is happening, I mean, come on... As fans, we've been through a lot of stuff and to finally have this... man, it feels so good!"

With football being his favorite topic to cover, he has high hopes for the weekend.

"They're going to have to tighten up some of the corner play just a little bit. They are susceptible do some deep throws, so they're gonna have to kind of button that up a little bit on defense. But (if) they just keep rolling like they have been on offense... and we're going to have a good game on Sunday."

...and it's not only his workplace that's hearing fans roar.

"Everybody has caught on to the excitement with the Lions right now. It's what everybody's talking about. When you get into work, the first thing people are talking about you see the game, the conversations kind of progress throughout the week to what had happened to what's going to happen this coming weekend. It's a good time to be a Lions fan."

Marc has his own thoughts on how the Lions can defend the den.

"The Lions have got a pretty good defense. They're good against the run, and of course, they've got a very powerful offense, so it's going to be a really good game. I don't think San Francisco is as stout as everybody thought they were after that game with Green Bay."

You can catch the Lions playoffs this weekend this Sunday at 6:30 on FOX47.

