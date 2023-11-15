"It's a game changer": Permanent venue coming for Country Boots and Bands

Scott Vitale, President and CEO of Country Boots and Bands, and his team are building a new, permanent entertainment venue for their country music concert series.

The Westwood Mall is making this possible, with the new venue being located at 2400 W Michigan Ave, in a lot that hasn't been used in over four decades.

The venue is expected to be open for its first show in May, 2024.

Justin Moore, Wynonna Judd, Mitchell Tenpenney, Randy Houser, and dozens of other country music stars have performed in Jackson, thanks to Scott Vitale and the Country Boots and Bands team. Jackson has become a hot bed for country music, and giving life to an unused space behind the Westwood Mall is going to bring more big names to Jackson's neighborhood.

Vitale shares, "The brand that we've built since 2019 for Country Boots and Bands has been great...the dilemma has been, we've never had a place to call our home, and this is going to be it."

After taking feedback from fans, artists, and inspiration from venues across the nation, they have created plans for an outdoor entertainment venue behind the Westwood Mall. The vacant property is 18.57 acres and hasn't been touched in over four decades. Once complete, the open-air venue will enhance fan experiences with VIP areas, separate entrances for partners, bar areas, restrooms, and its own parking.

Community partner, Pam Mackinder, shares. her perspective on why Country Boots and Bands benefits the community, "I'm a huge advocate for the community, and what this brings, not only for entertainment, but to the small business that surrounds where their events are. It's a huge impact. It's something positive for our community, and it's something that we've needed for a while now."

Vitale's eyes started to tear as he reflected on what this means for him and his team. "This is a game changer. It's a game changer for the community. It's a game changer for Jackson and Mid-Michigan. It's a game changer for artists that we haven't been able to acquire because the spaces that we've been using haven't been able to fit that."

According to Scott, we can expect some of country's biggest names to return to Jackson in this new space in May of 2024.

