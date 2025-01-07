"It just means more." Local sports radio host weighs in on historic Lions season

Video shows Marc Daly, host of The Daly on FOX Sports 101.9 FM sharing his takes on the Lions' historic season.

on FOX Sports 101.9 FM sharing his takes on the Lions' historic season. Daly says this historic season is most impactful for the fans.

According to Daly, fans will be on the edge of their seats to see who the Lions' opponent will be for the NFC Championship.

Marc Daly is the host of The Daly on FOX Sports 101.9 FM and a local Lions superfan. He shares, "Boy, for those of us who have been Lions fans our whole lives, I don't know if we ever thought that was going to happen."

15 regular season wins, the #1 seed, and a team that's good enough to win it all. Daly said there will be nothing but anticipation over the next two weeks. "It's going to feel kind of like that time from 7 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, when you're waiting for the next football game to start. It's like the longest hour on the planet, right?"

However, there's no shortage of conversations to fill the time. On the sports line, a regular caller known as "Concord Chris" shares his take. "It's crazy what they're doing with the personnel they've got, especially with the people that are hurt. It's unlike any other team I've seen, including the 49ers from the 90s and all that. It's just nuts."

Olivia Pageau Marc Daly weighs in on this historic Lions season.

While the anticipation builds with every show, I asked Daly to get out his crystal ball for the divisional round. He shares that he couldn't give any predictions, but did share what he'd like to see. "I want to see the Vikings again in two weeks, even though it's so hard to beat a team three times in one season. I just want that game again and I want that win again." A big time desire for the Lions and the fans. Daly says, "For the fans... I feel like it just means more, as fans than really any other franchise in the NFL." Fans, like Daly, waiting on the edge of their seats for what's to come.

CATCH UP: A local radio legend prepares to say goodbye after over 50 years in the industry

"It's remarkable." A local radio legend prepares to say goodbye after over 50 years in the industry

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook