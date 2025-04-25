Is the ban on Sunday liquor sales at Hillsdale bars, restaurants hurting them? Manager weighs in

In Hillsdale, a renewed push to do away with a county law that says you can't have a cocktail in a bar or restaurant on Sundays.

The law, passed decades ago by popular vote, puts Hillsdale restaurants and bars at a disadvantage, say industry representatives.

City Council Member and Mayoral Candidate Robert Socha wants to see the county law repealed and has been gathering signatures.

A set of bills in the state legislature would reduce the number of signatures needed to put the issue on the ballot in Hillsdale County.

WATCH THE VIDEO to hear from a bar manager and city council member their views of the impact of the law on local business and what it would take to repeal it.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in Hillsdale is a new place that's about to open called Dante's. They say the county's so-called "Blue Law"—which bans the sale of liquor for consumption on the premises of a bar or restaurant on Sundays—"doesn't make a whole lot of sense."

"This is going to be a wine pub, so it's a lot of wines by the glass, craft cocktails also, beer on tap…"

Dante's Bar Manager and Sommelier John Biscaro's vision…

"…nice patio outside — just like a nice date-night place…"

But those craft cocktails are one thing he won't be able to serve here on Sundays...at least for now.

"It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me that I can serve a glass of wine that's 15% alcohol, but I can't serve a gin and tonic," says Biscaro.

Hillsdale is the only county in Michigan with such a "Blue Law". It was passed by popular vote in 1980, says City Council Member Robert Socha. He and others have been pushing for repeal.

"To get it before the people, we needed to collect — I don't remember — it was 1600 or 1700 signatures, and we failed by about two or three hundred," says Socha.

A set of new bills in the state legislature would lower those signature requirements.

Biscaro and others in the industry say the law puts Hillsdale at a disadvantage.

"I think it inhibits a lot of growth for the downtown area," says Biscaro, "especially places that want to open a new restaurant, or like different chain restaurants like an Applebee's or something like that is not going to put down a new location because they have to close on Sundays because a lot of their sales come from liquor."

Socha says he isn't hearing much opposition to a repeal…and is already gathering signatures again for 2026:

"I want to see restaurants grow and give people the opportunity to come down to Hillsdale and see what we have to offer."

