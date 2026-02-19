Is Jackson the "City of Potholes"?

In Jackson, warming weather means potholes...and complaints about potholes.

Statewide, streets are deteriorating faster than authorities can repair them, says the Michigan Transportation Asset Council.

Take a look at some of the streets today that we spotlighted in 2024 as "Jackson's worst"...and which ones will be repaired next.

Well, it's pothole season. Which also means it's "complain about potholes" season.

"Jackson is the City of Potholes," said one Jackson neighbor I talked to Downtown.

As I close out my time here at Fox 47 News, I decided to revisit one of the first topics I covered as your neighborhood reporter— and some of the spots of our city's streetscape that I highlighted back in 2024 as "Jackson's worst".

"Potholes are terrible, and they are a nuisance, and they cost us a lot of money," says Jackson neighbor Carrie Ashba.

Not to make light of a serious problem…

"I just spent $5000 since the beginning of last fall getting my suspension replaced," said the aforementioned neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Almost two years ago, I showed you some of Jackson's worst-looking city streets.

On my last full day of reporting for Fox 47, I decided to go back for a look at them today.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Is Jackson, Michigan "the City of Potholes"?

Here on Deyo Street on the City's East Side, extensive patching on some of the worst spots was done some time ago. The craters we saw in 2024 are gone.

McBride Street is an interesting case — half of it has been repaved…with some patching of the worst spots on the other side.

E. Washington Avenue between Cooper and Elm — still a rattling patchwork of temporary fixes. Parts of it — almost undrivable.

But last year the City of Jackson announced a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to reconstruct it. City Manager Jonathan Greene told me recently that the reconstruction will start as soon as the City gets the go-ahead from Washington.

Ganson Street between Elm Avenue and the City limit is slated for repaving. Neighbors will be footing part of the bill through assessments recently approved by City Council.

The City of Jackson says Phase 2 of MLK Drive reconstruction (between South and High Streets) is also shovel-ready, as is Bloomfield Boulevard between West Avenue and Fourth Street.

HERE'S A MAP OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS.

It is not just a Jackson problem.

According to the latest report from the Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council: "The percentage of roads in poor condition will continue to increase as the increasing construction cost outpaces the ability to fix them."

City engineer Troy White reiterates the problem we zeroed in on two years ago.

"We're doing the best we can. Whenever we get a funding opportunity, we always make the most of it. Unfortunately, it's not enough to do all the worst streets," says White.

Which means we're all looking at a rough ride ahead.

