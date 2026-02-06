Is Jackson running out of salt?

Another snowy day in Jackson means more plowing and salting of roads.

Salt supplies are being disrupted all over the state due to problems getting it delivered, says the City of Jackson.

The City's salt supplies are low, but won't run out, says City spokesperson.

It was another snowy day in Jackson, and the trucks were out plowing and salting. But with all this snowy weather, and some private plow companies sounding the alarm about low salt supplies, how are the City's salt supplies?

"We have a staging and delivery delay that's coming out of Detroit for salt across all of Michigan right now. So you do hear of lower salt levels," says City of Jackson Communications Manager Christina Crouch.

She says the problem is impacting municipalities statewide: "You will see a lot of municipalities struggling right now at this time of the year due to this unique situation."

So it's a staffing issue? I ask.

"Staffing and staging and just getting the salt supplies out is the problem."

But Crouch says the City is in good enough shape to ride out the season: "We have low salt, but we're doing well, and we're out there salting. Everywhere that needs it."

So it doesn't seem the City of Jackson will run out this season? I ask.

"We are not running out," says Crouch.

I reached out to Jackson County's Department of Transportation for an update on County salt supplies, but did not hear back.

