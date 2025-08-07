Inmate dead after apparent suicide at Jackson County Jail

JACKSON, Mich — An inmate at the Jackson County Jail is dead after apparently committing suicide, according to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

Deputies say the inmate was found dead around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7th.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending the notification of their family.

The incident is under investigation by the Jackson City Police Department.

