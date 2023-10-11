Indoor pickleball courts are bouncing their way into Jackson

Keeley Park is now the American 1 Community Recreation Center.

It includes six courts, where Crossroads Pickleball manages the courts, offers lessons, and coordinates leagues.

The American 1 Community Recreation Center will be opening next week.

It's a sport that has grown in popularity in recent years, and pretty soon, here in Jackson, a new indoor facility will open to the public so that everyone can join the fun.

After finding pickleball just a few years ago, Stu Kail, a partner at Crossroads Pickleball, has found a hobby that has turned into a passion.

He and his partners John Butterfield and Brent Hall were in pursuit of an indoor facility for some time. When they stumbled upon the vacant space at Keeley Park, it was a match.

Kail shared that the space is absolutely perfect for pickleball based on the space and its convenient location near downtown. The space will soon be complete with a repainted exterior, new lighting, and remodeled bathrooms.

"The cool thing about pickleball is that it's not only a great workout that you can get, but it's actually a really cool, fun community. When you come to play for your first time, if you're in a drop-in scenario or maybe you're playing at Cascades, the people you play with are often just really excited that someone's out playing.

What I'm really excited for is that this will build another community inside of Jackson. I've lived here my entire life and I've seen different pockets of different cool things that have happened, and this is just one more cool thing to bring to Jackson," said Kail.

The American 1 Community Recreation Center will be open for playing next week. Leagues, private lessons, court reservations, and more can be on the Crossroads Pickleball website.

