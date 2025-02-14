Indoor farmers market allows Jackson farmers to continue to thrive in the off season

Video shows some stands at the indoor Grand River Farmers Market in Downtown Jackson.

Lucinda Milligan, Milligan Family Farm, says this market helps expose her to customers in town.

Amy Curtis, Hidden Marsh Farm, says she's seeing sales she wouldn't see without the indoor farmers market.

"It's nice because I have customers, where this makes it more convenient for them. We're in town, introducing town people to the farm that wouldn't normally know about us," says Lucinda Milligan. She's bringing a bit of Parma to Downtown Jackson. It's happening at the indoor Grand River Farmers Market. Milligans Dairy Farm sells herd shares, that means neighbors can pay Milligan's to take care of a cow at their Parma farm, in exchange for milk every week.

Olivia Pageau Goat milk soap

Over at Hidden Marsh Farm's booth, Amy Curtis says, "It's night an day. I can't get over the difference it's made," when talking about what the indoor farmers market has meant for business. Curtis says ground beef tends to be stockpiled in freezers, so Friday marked a special success for her farm. "I sold my very last package of ground beef, which is the first time in years, and that's solely because of the winter market."

Olivia Pageau The Leather Guy

These farmers say that this market has not only made a difference for them, but also, neighborhood customers. "A lot more interaction with people in town that wouldn't normally know about us 'cause we're...out there," laughs Milligan. Curtis says, "I come down here, people by five pounds at a time, ten pounds at a time, some people buy twenty, and that wouldn't happen. People don't want to trek all the way to the farm when it's icy and cold. For us to bring it into town to them, it's a game changer. It's been huge."

Olivia Pageau Steller Apiaries Raw Strained Honey

Whether it's honey, cheese, flowers, or bread, Jackson area farmers have the chance to be selling all winter long, thanks to the indoor market.

WATCH: See the most unique find I saw at the market

Most unique item at Jackson Farmers Market

