Indiana's lower-priced eggs draw Michiganders

Neighbors in Hillsdale County say they're crossing state lines for cheaper eggs.

Are eggs really cheaper south of our state border?

WATCH THE VIDEO to find out.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We're so close to the Indiana, Ohio lines…everybody's looking to save money," notes Hillsdale neighbor Joseph Hendee.

Frugal Hillsdale shoppers say lower-priced eggs are one thing drawing them to shop here in Angola, Indiana.

Hendee is diabetic. He says eggs are an essential part of his diet. And when his wife told him how much eggs are now costing: "I'm like — wow! Maybe we need to go down to Indiana or Ohio."

They'd be joining a trend other neighbors in Hillsdale County confirmed to me as I made my way south. I wanted to find out whether neighbors are crossing state lines to save money...and if so, where:

"Most of the time in Angola, 'cause there's more options and it's a little bit cheaper," says Shy Sheerer, Owner of Sheerer Grooming Company in Camden.

So I came to Angola — to see if the eggs here were actually cheaper.

It's a bit of an "apples to oranges" comparison. Michigan now has only cage-free. I checked Walmart in Hillsdale and here in Angola. The price of a dozen cage-free eggs is roughly the same.

But the non-cage-free eggs? Almost $2 cheaper here.

Caged or cage-free, Hendee says he'd rather just pay less: "It just adds to the cost of living when everything is already so high."

