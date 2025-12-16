In Jackson, should 'magic mushrooms' be the lowest law enforcement priority?

JACKSON, Mich — A draft resolution to deprioritize enforcement of laws against the use of entheogenic plants, a.k.a., "magic mushrooms", is on Jackson City Council's agenda Tuesday evening.

The resolution says prosecution of individuals for possession, use, and distribution of the plants should be stopped, since the plants are said to "have been found to benefit psychological and physical wellness". They are said to help address "substance abuse, addiction, trauma, post-traumatic stress, chronic depression, postpartum depression, severe anxiety, grief, and other debilitating conditions."

The resolution also urges the Jackson County Prosecutor to stop prosecution of individuals who use them.

Proponents of decriminalization have presented similar arguments to City Council during public comment at past Council meetings.

