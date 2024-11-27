"I'm so thankful for this food." Businesses come together to feed 1,000 neighbors ahead of Thanksgiving

Video shows preparation and distribution for the Feed Jackson initiative orchestrated by Baby Bear Burger, and several other local businesses.

initiative orchestrated by Baby Bear Burger, and several other local businesses. Wednesday, 1,000 Thanksgiving meals were given away for free to neighbors.

Neighbors say this gesture comes at a great time, when money is tight and life gets busy.

"I was born and raised here. I'm real into community," says Marshawn Goodloe, Owner of Baby Bear Burger in Jackson. Goodloe shares that he's been brainstorming ways to give back, in light of the holiday season. "People have just been reaching out, saying they need food during his time. They didn't have much food or resources," says Goodloe.

The vision: feed 1,000 people for Thanksgiving, but Goodloe knew he couldn't do it alone. "I'm a culinary guy, so there's something we can do, pull our resources together." Several local businesses stepped up, including Phatbelly Foods, PB&J's BBQ, West Texas BBQ Co., Grand River Brewery, and Veritas. Another one being The Five Forks, who provided desserts. Owner, Mallory Vredeveld, explains, "He walked into the bakery with this amazing idea and we were super on board."

Wednesday morning, that idea came to life. With the help of several volunteers and local businesses, they assembled 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to be handed out to Jackson's neighbors. "I'm so thankful for this food," says Leanne Huffine after receiving hers.

These meals made for a great lunch stop for neighbors like the Jimenez family. Skott Jimenez says, "Especially this time of year when money's really tight, it's good to have a little something to bridge that gap a little bit." It was also great for fans of the local eats. Another neighbors, after grabbing his share, says, "If it's made by Baby Bear, it's going to be good." Some neighbors were just in need of a helping hand. Kathie Stoddard says, "Well, it's awesome! It's free and I got to get one for my dad. He's at home, he can't move much."

Making a difference, one meal at a time, giving neighbors one more reason to be thankful. "Everybody coming together for this event, it's just huge," says Goodloe.

