"I'm hoping this year's election will bring a lot of change." Jackson voters give their takes on Election Day

Video shows voters leaving the polls on election day and giving insight into their votes.

Anson Lah, Executive Committee Member of the Jackson County Republican Committee also shares what he expects to come out of the election, and issues regarding the timing of the primary.

Jackson County saw almost 700 voters turnout for early voting.

Jackson's Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Pageau had the opportunity to speak to some of the voters on election day. Here's what they had to say:

"Well, I'm hoping this year's election will bring a lot of change. I'm sick and tired of the way things have been for the last three years, and I would like to see things go back to the way they were."

"I think it's going to be about the same as 2020. (I voted for) Biden, because I think he's done real well for the country."

Olivia also spoke with Anson Lah, Executive Committee Member of the Jackson County Republican Committee. "I would say for the republican party, I think there's some divide, but mostly going towards Trump. I think we're going in that direction for a lot of good reasons. I think a lot of people are tired of the self-serving politicians and we want anyone that isn't that."

Another issue at hand for republicans is the timing of the primary and what it will mean for allocating delegates.

"I'm worried that we're missing a lot of the public input because of the shift in date and everything. The public gives their input, but a lot of it's facilitated through the party. We're still paying attention, so hopefully the true will of the voters comes out through the party mechanisms."

The Michigan GOP is expected to allocate their delegates Saturday at the state convention. You can see election results on FOX47news.com.

