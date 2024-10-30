"I'm essentially going to lose my job," Jackson servers and bartenders weigh in on minimum wage increase

Video shows a roundtable event where Jackson area bartenders and servers shared their concerns about a recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling.

This past summer, the Supreme Court ruled that tips will begin to be phased out in February.

Attendees of the event shared that they're concerned the ruling will lead to restaurant closures, the end of tipping, and regulars will stop coming in, due to the higher prices of food.

Over the summer, Michigan Supreme Court ruled that tips will phase out for servers and bartenders. Now, servers and bartenders are pushing state legislators to take action. Tuesday, those advocates met with local legislators, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Save MI Tips, to share their concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling involving the minimum wage increase.

Attendees said they have concerns that, because of the change, restaurants will close, guests will stop tipping entirely, and regulars will stop coming in, due to the increased cost of food. One attendee, Sara Landers, has been bartending at Applebee's for 20 years. Landers says, "I am there because I can be a stay at home mom. I can work part-time hours and get full-time money. There's nowhere else I can go and do that. If you take that away from me, then I'm essentially going to lose my job, because I can't work for $12 an hour."

This ruling is set to take place in February. FOX 47 Neighborhood Reporters will continue to check in with local bars and restaurants in the meantime.

WATCH: Jackson bar owner shares her thoughts on the ruling

'TIP' OF THE ICEBERG? Jackson restaurant owners share their concern about recent Supreme Court Ruling

