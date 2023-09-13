"I was hurt." Jackson College students blame the pulling of programs on racial discrimination

At the most recent Board of Trustees meeting, students, faculty, and parents came to voice their concerns.

It was recently announced that the Ready, Set, Jet program, a bridge program meant to assist students in diversity, equity, and belonging.

Students also spoke of their concerns and experiences with sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

On September 11, the Jackson College Board of Trustees met at the Potter Center, as typically scheduled. Dozens of students, faculty, and parents lined up for their voices to be heard.

With the recent news that the Ready, Set, Jet (RSJ) program would be pulled, students were enraged. This program was able to provide opportunities for them, get them acclimated to college, and connect them with others in similar situations.

One student shared, "I was hurt. I was distraught...because it's a great program. It's a successful program. You (the RSJ program) have, I believe, over a 95% completion rate. It's a great program and they're giving up on it."

President/CEO Daniel Phelan, PhD. shared in a statement that "The summer bridge program is not cancelled. It will continue into the foreseeable future." However, according to students, the impending summer bridge program will be fundamentally different moving forward, not providing the same opportunities it has.

The RSJ program was not the only topics students came prepared to confront the Board of Trustees on. Some spoke on their own experiences with racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

One student in particular, shared that she reported instances of sexual harassment, racism, and micro aggressive comments, within her on-campus job, three times, the final time being directly to President Phelan. In the end, she was fired from her position on campus.

She shares, "Even after all that, I still wasn't heard. I felt defeated and at my very lowest. I didn't have support from anybody."

The college also shared that they remain deeply committed to students of all backgrounds, and noted it has become clear that they can do a better job of keeping students better informed of activities of the college.

