'I think it's pretty 50-50': Taking a look at the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry in Jackson

Michigan and Michigan State face off Saturday in East Lansing.

We know there's a heavy Spartan presence in our northern neighborhoods, but we wanted to know what it was like further south in Jackson.

Video shows Ricky Pickrell and Brian Whittaker, two Jackson residents and Wolverine fans, talking about their experiences as fans in Jackson.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It is rivalry week between Michigan and Michigan State, and we know there's a big green and white presence in our northern neighborhoods. But, what about down south? I'm here in Jackson to find out a bit more about the maize and blue presence here in the city.

"I didn't really have much of a choice. I grew up in a Michigan household"

Ricky Pickrell is just one Michigan fan of many down in Jackson. But, he says contrary to popular belief, the community is a bit more divided between the two schools than some might think.

"I think it's pretty 50-50," Pickrell said. "I thought, personally, that more of my friends, there are more people that I know that are Sparty. Are green and white fans."

Brian Whittaker, another Jackson resident and Wolverine fan, agrees with Ricky.

"It is 50-50 because of the distance between both schools," Whittaker said. "It's kind of like a battle ground. Kind of like a battle ground city."

Ricky thinks that some of what he sees in the community might be due to team success at times.

"But I feel like it's bandwagon jumping," Pickrell said. "Because around that time Michigan was kind of down, and Michigan State was winning more. People are always jumping on the bandwagon when you're winning. Everybody's got lions stuff on right now, right?"

But, at the end of the day, the fans just want to see a good dame on Saturday.

"I have a feeling Michigan State's going to bring it this year against Michigan," Whittaker said. "Even though I'm a hardcore Michigan fan, they're definitely going to bring it."

