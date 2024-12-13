"I had a great time in there — but not now" Keeder's Show Bar to be torn down

The City of Jackson has bought Keeder's Show Bar in order to tear it down.

It's part of an effort to clean up the City's East Side — an effort neighbors say is welcome.

The lot on the corner of Elm and Page Avenues will remain green space but is available for development.

Some nostalgia among neighbors is tempered by a sense of what's appropriate for a residential neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up.

A surprising bit of nostalgia for an East Side show bar the City of Jackson has now acquired…in order to tear it down. I talked to the City as well as neighbors about the upcoming demolition of Keeder's Show Bar.

"I mean, I had a great time in there, but not now — I'm getting too old," says Vicki McGuff, who lives in the neighborhood.

McGuff says she was 21 when she wandered into Keeder's with her mom and uncle. She remembers thinking: "Wow, this is not my cup of tea."

And, at the same time: "It is awesome. You know, I can't do it — get on the stage and shake my booty. No, no, no."

Jackson neighbors remembering some good times at Keeders…but tending to agree: it's time for it to go. And commending efforts to clean up Jackson's East Side.

The bar had been for sale for some time. But I was told by an interested buyer that the building had major issues.

City of Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick confirmed the City is buying it for $105,000, including the liquor license.

"It's a business that had become blighted over the years, and it has more a negative reputation," says Dimick.

Improving the East Side is next on the City's agenda, says Dimick, and this is an opportunity to get rid of something the City and many neighbors consider inappropriate for the neighborhood:

"We want to be mindful about what kind of businesses are going to be there and the overall look of those corridors."

