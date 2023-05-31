I-94 exit ramp to Michigan Ave. in Jackson to close for ramp rebuild project

JACKSON, Mich. — Beginning Monday, June 5, the Interstate 94 westbound exit ramp to Michigan Avenue will be closed due to the ramp rebuild project.

Traffic will be detoured to the Concord Road exit ramp all the way to North Concord Road and Michigan Avenue.

The ramp rebuild is a part of a $162 million project to rebuild 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion and Parma.

The ramp in expected to reopen on Friday, June 23.

For more information, visit the Michigan Department of Transportation website.

