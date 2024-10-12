HUNGER BOWL: Rival Jackson high schools come together to fight hunger

Video shows food donations collected throughout the week for the Hunger Bowl.

All week, students at Northwest and Western High Schools collected food donations to be donated to Compassionate Ministry's Food Bank.

Donations led up to the Northwest vs. Western high school football game on Friday.

Friday was a night of driving down the field and driving out hunger. Senior at Northwest High School, Madi Dixon, says, "When Hunger Bowl Week comes around, you've always got to support, always got to donate."

For nine years, Northwest and Western High Schools have competed to see who can intercept the most food donations, leading up to their rivalry football game. Teacher and Service Coordinator at Northwest High School says, "It's all included in that rivalry. We want to do the best we can to beat hunger, but we also want to beat Western!"

While fans in the stands cheered, food donations continued to pile up, all for various food banks in the county. Northwest will be giving their donations to Jackson County Compassionate Ministry's, and Western will be splitting theirs between Parma United Methodist Church and The Arbor Church. Western High School's Counselor, Katie Sullivan, says she's impressed with the donations Western has seen throughout the week, coming out of homecoming. "It has been a very busy couple weeks at Western, but as always, Western students and staff pulled through."

Northwest Senior, Blaine Anspaugh, shares, "Since our school is school of choice and we have a really big school district, there are a lot of families that benefit off the Hunger Bowl." Western Junior, Sophia Nguyen, explains, "It brings out the competition in the communities overall, which creates more ways to give back." A way to give back, and competition, that students look forward to every year.

