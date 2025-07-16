How's Jackson County tourism faring this year?

JACKSON, Mich — With so many lakes and other recreational options, Jackson County attracts its fair share of tourists — even from out of state. With summer about at its half-way point, I'm taking a look at how our tourism sector has been faring.

"When you look at tourism revenue in Jackson County, year-to-date this is the best year looking back on some of our data that we've had, you know, since pre-COVID," says Ryan Tarrant, President and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. "We've really been on the upswing here in Jackson County because of so many great things to do and so many great things to see."

Tarrant says the Chamber tracks hotel occupancy and other indicators showing it's been a good year for tourism in the Jackson area.

One of our neighborhood's draws for tourists is the area southeast of Jackson known as the Irish Hills. it's where visitors can find lakes, taverns, restaurants, golf courses, and more.

Brooklyn, Michigan is known as the "heart of the Irish Hills". The area has been drawing tourists for more than a century — many coming up from Ohio and Indiana. That's according to Cindy Hubbell, President and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce, who says: "We're basically their 'up North'."

Hubbell says area lakes are a big draw.

"We have a lot of Vrbos and cottages and things around the lake that are available, so they come up here with their families."

Hubbell also sees tourism-friendly businesses growing.

"We have a lot of wineries, a lot of retail is coming in right now, especially downtown Brooklyn, and restaurants. People are opening up restaurants. We see a lot of growth."

Back in Jackson, Gavin, who works here at the Vandercook Lake Paddling Center, tells me business has been steady, and the Fourth of July weekend was particularly busy.

