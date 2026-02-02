Three documented shootings in Jackson so far this year.

Two have resulted in what Jackson police are calling homicides.

Some Jackson neighbors are worried while others say they don't feel endangered.

Last year and the year before, Jackson Police say they logged three murders each year in the City. In the first month of this year, we've reported on two shootings that have resulted in what Jackson police are calling homicides.

And now — a weekend shooting on East Prospect Street that resulted in a 24-year-old woman being hospitalized with a gunshot injury to her face.

"It is definitely concerning," says Jackson East Side neighbor Clayton Caudell, who moved here from out of state to be closer to family. He says he's worried about the violence.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

How worried are Jackson neighbors about violence?

"Since I've been here, I don't think anything's changed. It was bad before and it's not been any better for the four years I've lived here," says Caudell.

While the number of homicides in absolute terms is small, in a city the size of Jackson, they are widely regarded as too common.

Just last week, neighbors on Jackson's East Side learned that the body of a gunshot victim was found behind this party store.

I talked to neighbors in the area on Monday.

"Wonder if it's a lack of law enforcement or — just not sure what to think of all of it," says Caudell.

"I feel very confident in our police and how they cover this area," says Roger Maufort's, whose shop — Seed Cellar — abuts the parking lot where the body was found. He sees Jackson police as very responsive:

"They patrol this area, so I see this area as not going to get any worse. I see that what the City is doing is helping build it up."

Here at the Shamrock — a neighborhood bar that also abuts the parking lot where the body was found last week — patrons say they don't feel endangered.

Most said they felt the shooting was not random, and not something that scared them.

I reached out Sheryl Ragland, who works with police as Head of Jackson's Group Violence Intervention Program. She referred me for permission to comment to Police Chief Simpson, who did not respond in time for this broadcast.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.