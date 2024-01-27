How one woman hopes to grow a better tomorrow by sharing art and culture with Jackson's youth

Diane Washington, Founder of Young People of Purpose (YPOP) integrates art, culture, and business practices into youth programs on Jackson's south side.

Her "village" or community garden is a corner of the south side where students are able to grow their own food, create, raise bees, and even learn a language.

YPOP is partnering with Community Sparks to send 15 students to Uganda in February, with the hope that they will bring Ugandan community-practices back to the south side.

"I've been on the east side. I've been on the north side, but most of my life has been on the south side,and I wanted to make that better."

Diane Washington shares her experience witnessing the lack of investment and need for attention Jackson's south side has succumbed to.

"There has been much disinvestment. Our community has been devastated by racism, redlining..." says Washington.

However, in her own corner of the south side is where the YPOP explorers gather. Washington is growing a better tomorrow in the "Village Garden," where she introduces art, culture, and business practices to the lives of young students. Washington explains that those who are not exposed to other cultures can often lead to assumptions about, she says, "We want to give the opportunity to bring those in and love people."

Washington also stresses the importance of opening local youth's eyes to the world outside of their own neighborhood, so they're partnering with Creating Sparks to take 15 students to Uganda.

Mikayle Guinn shares, "A lot of our girls have never seen anything outside of Jackson. We noticed in Uganda, they're very community based. We're hoping that they can bring some of those practices over here, and they can be more influential in this community and want to give back."

Guinn and Washington both hope to see those values travel back with those same values and bring them to Jackson's south side.

