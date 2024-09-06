How one Jackson children's author gives back using books

Video shows Hosie Bush sharing his children's book, Ninja Dad! at the Grand River Farmers Market.

at the Grand River Farmers Market. Bush often uses the sales he makes to buy more books to give away in the community.

Sometimes, Bush will give away his books to families in parks when he sees parents playing with their children.

Ninja Dad! on Amazon.

Hosie Bush has always loved stories, so much so that he wrote his own, inspired by his own childhood. He shares, "After my father passed away, I definitely wanted to get it out there as a tribute to him, and something entertaining for the kids at the same time."

Ninja Dad! isn't about your typical hero, but about a boy who all kids can relate to, and a father who always keeps a close eye on him. "This is my first book, and it was never about making money. It was just about getting it out there," says Bush. Bush gives copies of Ninja Dad! to families he sees in the neighborhood, to parents, or in free-book stands. Bush will often use profits made from Ninja Dad! sales to donate more books to the neighborhood.

"Over the weekend, I caught some parents just actively playing with their kids at the park, (so) I gave them a couple copies," says Bush. To him, books are more than just a story. He continues, "Maybe there's a book that lets you know you don't feel alone, or something silly and goofy and it makes you feel like you belong. It's communication, opening up your imagination, (and) being relatable."

