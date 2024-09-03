How one Jackson-area manufacturer's entrepreneurial spirit is putting him on the map

Video shows Shane Grant, entrepreneur and President of Machining Momentum.

Grant has worked in manufacturing since he was 15, and his experience led him to build his own shop from the ground up.

Grant recently traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to film The Blox, an entrepreneurship reality competition show.

Shane Grant has worked in manufacturing since he was 15. He thought he had found his calling, but moving from job to job wasn't for him. "It was an evolution," says Grant. "You go through each company and you realize that you're hitting a wall or a ceiling, and a lot of people are just okay with that. I was just never okay with it."

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start Machining Momentum. "I always felt like there was something more to my story. There was something bigger than just being a machinist or just being in manufacturing," he says. Grant spends his days using various equipment to create components for larger pieces of equipment in the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries, giving them the final piece to create something new. "They will send us blueprints with their need for their components and whatever projects they've building," Grant explains.

Check out some of the components Machining Momentum has created:

Grant's innovation and creativity recently led him outside of his neighborhood to compete in The Blox, a reality show featuring almost 100 entrepreneurs competing for a $10,000 grand prize. "It really took me out of my comfort zone that I was in here and put me in a space where I really had to challenge myself. I thought this would be a really cool opportunity for me to plug into something bigger, that would give me some opportunities to create a name for myself, create a name for Jackson, and put (myself) on the map."

His experience on The Blox allowed him to take a small piece of his neighborhood, and soon, share it with a larger audience. Grant will appear on season 18 of The Blox.

