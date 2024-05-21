"The cheapest vacation you're going to find": How one Grass Lake campground is preparing for the busy season

Apple Creek Campground owner Tom Brennan shared that Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busy season at Apple Creek.

At Apple Creek, campers can swim in the pool, hike, bike, fish, and play on the playgrounds.

Video shows how the campground is battling rising prices to keep the fun affordable for local families.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On the unofficial start of summer, Apple Creek Campground, here in Grass Lake, will expect to fill all of its 180 campsites this coming weekend.

"This is like going up north without driving three, four hours to do so," Owner Tom Brennan said.

Campers can enjoy the pool, playgrounds, fishing, hiking and biking trails, at a cost that doesn't break the bank - especially at a time when prices just don't seem to go down.

"For $150 they can afford to take their family on vacation, so we're semi economy-proof in that way," Brennan said.

Though camping can be a more affordable option, that doesn't mean these campsites in our neighborhoods are immune to the effects of inflation. Here, Brennan says they've had to adjust pricing.

"Constantly, yes. The prices, the never go down, unfortunately, as our cost of business always goes up," Brennan said. "Between propane and electricity, we're always spending more money every year."

But, Brennan hopes this summer, campers will see that the benefits are worth every penny.

"It's the cheapest vacation you're going to find," Brennan said. "You can make the same memories here, as you can spending thousands in Florida."

That summer fun is just a few days away for those campers.

