How much salt is used for a winter storm?

Video shows how much salt is left in the salt barn at Jackson's Department of Public Works (DPW).

For the most recent snow event, Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick, says DPW had 10 plow/salt trucks on the road.

According to Dimick, about 500 tons of salt was used to cover Jackson's streets.

Before the first snowfall of the year, Jackson DPW told me they had 4,000 tons of salt ready for this winter. I wanted to check back in after our most recent snow event, to see how much of a dent Jackson's Department of Public Works has made. Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick, says DPW has 10 plow/salt trucks in their fleet, and in an event like this, they can refill up to six times and hold 60 tons of salt, typically using about 500 tons of salt for bigger snow events.

He says, "We know what to expect for a typical winter, so we're in really good shape when it comes to salt here, even though we have been putting down a lot and using a lot of the material." Leaving plenty of salt for the next snowfall, and many to come.

