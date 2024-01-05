How Jackson neighbors are keeping people from sleeping on the streets

Residents in Action are helping those who are homeless get off the streets and connected with local organizations to get them back on their feet, through the T.A. Wilson Temporary Shelter.

Second Chance 4 All is putting some of those suffering from homelessness in 10 pallet houses that sit outside the shelter.

This project is funded by the City of Jackson, and is meant to keep the homeless from sleeping on the streets, and given the help they need.

What was once a abandoned school has temporarily been turned into a place to keep people warm. Residents in Action has been getting people off the streets and into the T.A. Wilson Temporary Shelter.

Myeshia Jones and Salena Taylor each explained that they're seeing more than just the numbers that appear in the stats. They, along with their partners at Second Chance 4 All, have been sweeping Jackson's streets regularly.

Taylor shared, "I'm seeing people heal. I'm seeing people get to take showers and get their clothing clean...being able to sleep in a safe environment." Jones continued that their residents are treated, deservingly, with dignity and respect. They are given chores, that some have never had the opportunity to learn in their lifetime. Additionally, they're required to do their own laundry with the in-house laundry facility, and shower regularly to upkeep their personal hygiene.

Since opening, the shelter has remained at-capacity, bringing in 40 people within the first 72 hours.

Corey Blithe, a resident, says "(I've) been homeless for about ten months. Got taken in off the streets, the pallets have been really good to me. Traveling city-to-city has helped, but having a warm shelter, a warm bed, instead of staying on the streets, has been the biggest gift I've had. I know they're trying to make success stories out here, and I'm hoping to be one of the biggest ones."

Residents in Action also partners with local organizations to bring help to their residents, connecting them to healthcare, getting them vaccinated, or put on the Section 8 list. On the outside, another nonprofit, Second Chance 4 All, is also doing its part in getting people off the streets and into temporary pallet houses.

After being struck by the fact that four homeless that were lost to the cold last winter, Tracie Jo (TJ) Sutliff felt that there was more to be done about Jackson's homeless population. There are ten pallet houses, all at-capacity, with a waitlist. These temporary homes are specifically for those suffering from addiction, mental illness, or have pets that they need to keep warm.

While this is just a temporary shelter, there's work being done to connect people to permanent housing and a permanent solution.

