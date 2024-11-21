How Jackson DPW is preparing for potential slippery road conditions, ahead of Mid-Michigan's first snowfall

Video shows a look at the salt trucks at Jackson's Department of Public Works.

Jeremiah Spencer, Foreman, says that six or seven trucks are sent out for weather events like the one predicted for Wednesday evening/Thursday.

According to Spencer, there are 4,000 tons of salt ready for the roads this winter.

The days of sunny and 75 look to be in the rearview mirror of 2024, replaced by our first round of winter weather.

For the first time this season, crews are getting salt trucks ready for work. Jeremiah Spencer, Foreman at the City of Jackson's Department of Public Works, says, "You can't really prepare for the weather until it happens, but these guys are so seasoned, they just get in it and do their job."

Wait a minute... Snow?

WATCH:

Rainfall Expected to turn to Snow as we Head into the Evening Hours

According to Spencer, DPW has 14 CDL drivers and more in training. They have about 12 trucks in the garage, with some backups for emergencies. For a winter event like this one, Spencer expects about six or seven salt trucks to hit the roads.

Speaking of salt... Jackson DPW has about 4,000 tons ready to go.

Olivia Pageau According to DPW, Jackson has 4,000 tons of salt ready to be used this winter.

"We just keep our eyes on the weather, really. You really can't prepare outside the fluid and fuel for the trucks," says Spencer. DPW has trained some new hires in what they've called the Snow Plow Rodeo. Spencer also says that weather events, like the one we're projected to get, will help new hires ease into a Michigan winter. "That'll be a good starter event for some of the newer guys," he says. A winter run-through for the crews working to keep neighbors safe on the roads.

