How do Jackson neighbors rate the economy under President Trump?

Mixed marks from Jackson neighbors for the economy under President Trump.

Prices and affordability are still seen as a challenge.

A rising stock market, lower inflation, and an expected employment resurgence are creating optimism.

President Trump is touting the performance of the economy on his watch. "We're the hottest country anywhere in the world," he said in December.

But neighbors are telling me they're still struggling with affordability. "I can't believe that a whole chicken costs $12 and something....Everything is outrageous!" says Jackson neighbor Tammy Hoag.

I decided to ask my Jackson neighbors to rate the economy under President Trump.

Thumb's up? Or thumb's down?

"The economy under President Trump has been incredibly good," says Mohammed Shitta-Bey. "He cares about the people. He's bringing the jobs back to America, and he's making a lot of promises and and actions to make sure these things are actualized."

"I think it's not really doing that well, considering every, all the prices have been raised," says Cole Cure. "Thumb's down."

"His economy's doing great," says Jeff Veach. "He's doing well in the jobs aspect of it....He's got inflation down to 2.7%..."

"You know, honestly, I didn't vote for him," says Laurie Bayn. "My husband did, but...we're doing OK. Our 401's doing well.

"Thumb's down," says Yulonda Mosson. "Just the prices and things that we got to do around here, it's just making it harder for us to do anything."

In short: a mixed bag of reactions to the economy under President Trump here in downtown Jackson.

