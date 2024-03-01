How Consumers Energy is creating new career opportunities in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is creating new career opportunities for neighbors in Jackson and Flint with a new workforce development program.

The Clean Energy Workforce Development Program is providing training in Jackson for people employed in the building trades to become professionally certified.

The program is a partnership between Consumers Energy and Walker-Miller Energy Services.

A weekly stipend is provided to all participants for the full program.

Program graduates are trained in class and on the job before being placed in careers doing weatherization, energy efficiency, and lead abatement work.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook