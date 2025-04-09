How a partnership between the Jackson Police Department and Lifeways is leading to a safer neighborhood

Video shows Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson and Crisis Intervention Team Clinician Nikki Winans explain their partnership to provide mental health resources through JPD.

Winans patrols with officers and responds to calls pertaining to mental health.

The goal of the partnership is to reduce recidivism, connect those in need with resources, and provide safety plans.

When someone calls 9-1-1, it's not always a 'one size fits all' response. Jackson Police Chief, Christopher Simpson, explains, "We saw a need, or a gap, in the type of police services we respond to in the community." That gap was responding to mental health crises. Simpson says his officers are trained to respond, but JPD wanted a mental health expert to take the lead, when necessary. He says, "Once they're on scene and have somebody who's in crisis, they can take the lead, which they do. They can also, at certain times, stand back and give advice to the officer: What to say, what to do."

That mental health expert is Nikki Winans of Lifeways. "I'm learning from them, they're learning from me," says Winans. "A lot of times, they're not aware of the signs and symptoms of the mental health; that's where having a professional embedded with JPD has been so crucial."

Olivia Pageau Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, sits down with Nikki Winans, Crisis Intervention Team Clinician.

Winans spends her shift patrolling with officers and responding to calls. The goal of the partnership is to reduce recidivism, connect those in crisis to resources, and provide safety plans for them. "When I come in, I'm not a clinician, even thought that's what my vest says, I'm Nikki, I'm just here to help," explains Winans.

WATCH: "Jail is not always the answer."

Why Chief Simpson says jail is not always the answer

Simpson says this partnership between JPD and Lifeways has led to fewer 9-1-1 calls. "Any time that we're not responding to calls, 'repeat service calls,' is a win for the police department. It means that our initial call was successful," shares Simpson.

A partnership that connects neighbors to resources and helps build a safer neighborhood. Winans shares, "I think it's benefited JPD because, now, they know that they have a resource. They have a tool in their toolbox because our toolbox never stops filling up."

