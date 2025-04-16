Housing concerns top Jackson City Council agenda

Jackson Housing Commission Executive Director Arturo Puckerin details steps taken over the past year to improve safety and living conditions in Jackson's public housing — including such complexes as Reed Manor and Chalet Terrace.

City Council Member (Ward 5) Christy Davis quizzed Puckerin on details and voiced resident complaints about safety and squalor at Reed Manor.

A "payment in lieu of taxes" was approved for King's Community Homes to facilitate state tax credits for rehabilitation of 81 low-income units south of Downtown Jackson.

Council approved sale of 10 city lots to developer AgriCon for housing to be built on them.

WATCH THE VIDEO for highlights from the meeting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members moved expeditiously through a fairly long agenda — much of it to do with housing.

Jackson Housing Commission Executive Director Arturo Puckerin kicked off the meeting with a report on the state of Jackson's public housing one year into his term — which includes such complexes as Reed Manor and Chalet Terrace.

"Two key areas of improvement are notably safety and property management," said Puckerin.

Puckerin says new security measures implemented over the past year include more security cameras, lighting, a police officer on site during the summer months...

"The results," says Puckerin, "are that in 2024 our 911 emergency response calls were cut in half from 2023."

Puckerin also detailed improvements to the properties themselves.

A series of questions from Council Member Christy Davis, whose ward Reed Manor is in, about reports of squalor at the complex:

"I'm trying to get answers for residents that I'm concerned about."

…and complaints that management seemed unresponsive.

I asked Puckerin about that after the meeting. Puckerin offered to take me through Reed Manor and discuss outstanding challenges he's facing.

Later, a vote on a "payment in lieu of taxes", or PILOT offer to Kings Community Homes…

"What it is is help them with their LIHTC, their low income housing tax credits application with the State of Michigan," says the City's Community Development Director Shane LaPorte.

The credits will help the company rehabilitate 81 housing units located south of downtown. LaPorte says the PILOT will initially actually generate more revenue for the city than ordinary property taxes would.

Finally, ten lots were sold to developer AgriCon, LLC for new housing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook