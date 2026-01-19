JACKSON, Mich — Three people are displaced and a firefighter is recovering after a house fire in Jackson on Sunday.

Three adults were displaced from their home and a firefighter was injured in a house fire on South Dettman Road in Jackson Sunday morning.

Crews had to use an excavator to tear down parts of the building because it became too dangerous to enter due to heavy smoke and flames.

The fire's cause is undetermined and being treated as suspicious, authorities said, while the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the 500 block of South Dettman Road around 11 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

House fire displaces 3 residents, injures firefighter in Jackson on Sunday

The department says the house became too dangerous to enter, forcing crews to bring in an excavator to tear down parts of the building.

The three adults who lived there are getting help from the Red Cross.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is being treated as suspicious.

