HORSING AROUND: One 96-year-old Jackson man is a horseshoe champion

Video shows a horseshoe match at Best Field in Jackson.

Justin "Jus" Perticone (96) is one of the original members of Jackson's horseshoe league.

The league is over 50 years old and has about 100 members.

Right off Lewis Street is where the Jackson County Horseshoe Club practices its pitches. Jus Perticone is one of the original members of the league that started in 1971. Perticone reminisces, "One year, we hosted the tournament here, and they had world champions!"

For over 50 years, pitchers from all over have come to play at these courts that Jus helped bring to Jackson. "We had tournaments here that were the biggest in the state. We had over 80 guys. For a local weekend tournament, that was fantastic," says Perticone.

Having some titles of his own, Perticone has stuck with the sport for one reason: competition. He says, "I like this sport because it's competitive, and how can you be 90- some years old and still be able to play in a sport where you're still competitive?

Perticone inspires other pitchers in the league. Another player, Marsha Watson, says, "I watch his technique; I realize he has thrown thousands and thousands of shoes." She continues, "He's here every week. He keeps up with the 20-year-olds. He's beat me before."

Even at 96, he hasn't let his love for the sport waver. "To be active, I don't know how it's going to be if I don't pitch. I'll be thinking about it," says Perticone.

