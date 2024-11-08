HONOLULU BOOM: Jackson area high schoolers perform alongside the pros from the Detroit Lions drumline

Video shows Western High School drumline students practicing for the Percussion Concussion show at Jackson College.

show at Jackson College. Thursday, several Jackson area high school drumlines, including Western High School, came together to perform alongside the Detroit Lions drumline, Honolulu Boom.

Two Western students, Cadia Heath and Abby Lloyd, share their excitement to play alongside the pros.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Students in Jackson's Western High School drumline have been working all season long. Now, it's ending with a bang: performing with the Detroit Lions drumline, known as Honolulu Boom.

Olivia Pageau The Detroit Lions drumline, Honolulu Boom, performing at Jackson College for the Percussion Concussion show.

Sophomore, Cadia Heath, says, "It's a little bit of fan-girling right now." This piece of Detroit is joining high schoolers from across the neighborhood to perform in what's called the Percussion Concussion show at Jackson College. Senior, Abby Lloyd, shares, "We practice so much, to be able to actually put on a performance and get the crowd engaged, it's a great feeling."

Band Director, Darin Good, says this show isn't only a cause for excitement, but a great learning opportunity for students. "It's just a fun way to see all the other kids show off their hard work. Then, obviously, get to see the Detroit Lions drumline showcase their talents and teach the students as well."

Though drumming alongside the pros can be intimidating, students like Cadia and Abby say the feeling can't be beat. Heath says, "A little bit nervous, it's just that they're really good. They're very talented. It's a lot to look up to, but it's a really cool experience." Lloyd adds, "It's a big inspiration for me, because that's my next step as a senior. It's really inspiring to see them kind of be what I'm going to be."

WATCH: More from Western High School's drumline rehearsal

Western High School Drumline

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook