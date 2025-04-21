Homicide investigation now underway in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — An investigation is underway following the death of a 45-year-old man.

That’s according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officials tell us that they responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of Orchard p1 on Sunday, April 20th, around 11:30 p.m.

We’re told that officials were able to get a search warrant and found the man’s body inside.

Officials say they found several persons of interest inside the home during the search.

No other information is available at this time.

