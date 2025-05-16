JACKSON, Mich — There's a new neighborhood in our neighborhood. If you pass through the area of town between North and Michigan Avenue — quite a bit of new housing going up.



New housing is sprouting on Jackson's East Side.

Builders like VMG Construction and Allen Edwin are praising the City for the incentives and agility in moving construction along.

Community Development Director Shane LaPorte says the City is doing everything it can to encourage housing construction, including low-cost lots, free sewer and water hook-ups, and tax deals for builders serving lower-income tenants.

Homebuilders bullish on Jackson

Allen Edwin Homes Workforce Housing director Brian Farkas says he's able to lease out homes cheaper here compared to other parts of the state.

With building costs being as high as they are, how is this working for builders?

"We've got a lot of purchasing power behind us," says Farkas, "so when you couple that with a municipality like Jackson that's willing to work with us….it really is a winning synergy that allows us to deliver homes like this that would lease for generally $2500—$2600 elsewhere in the state — we're able to make our profit and have these lease for about $1900/month."

Farkas says a phone call from Community Development Director Shane LaPorte and a tour of the city got the ball rolling. Sine then, Farkas says it's been smooth sailing: "Jackson's been phenomenal. The market's been great, the houses are leasing up, the tenants are awesome, and the City's been phenomenal to work with."

Ray Garcia owns VMG Construction. He was building mostly in Lansing. But he got the same invitation to look at lots here on Jackson's East Side — an area slated for a redevelopment push by the City.

"All the people from the City: easy to work with, I have direct numbers to all the inspectors. It has made it very easy to work here."

LaPorte tells me the City is doing whatever it can to get builders building. That includes selling off lots for $300, free water and sewer hookups…

"In order to help with the margin, so that a builder can actually build, we assist with the water and sewer hookup — a huge give for those builders and developers," says LaPorte.

He also says the City works to see needed permits go through promptly…and flexible tax deals if builders will be serving lower-income tenants.

While Allen Edwin focuses on tenants at or below median income, Garcia is opting to sell most of his builds at market rates…and keep building in Jackson:

"We're working on buying more properties — you know, another 20 or so — we're going to continue to do this."

