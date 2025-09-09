Historic Jackson prison transforms from cells to sells with new farmer's market planned for 2026 opening

Michigan's first state prison in Jackson is getting a new lease on life as plans move forward to transform part of the historic site into a farmer's market.

The prison, which closed in 1934, will see one of its buildings repurposed into a market and farm stop designed to promote local food availability and create business opportunities for local vendors.



Jackson's historic prison (closed 1934) will become a farmer's market by 2026

Locals expect it to support small farmers and increase tourism

The market will operate inside the former prison walls, promoting local food vendors

Chris Johnson, who lives in apartments adjacent to the planned market, believes it will benefit the community in multiple ways.

"I feel it will be a great opportunity for small-time farmers, and people to get out and meet each other, and just for the community to get together," Johnson said.

The historic prison site has long been a point of interest in the area, and residents expect the new development to enhance tourism.

"I think it will be great for business to bring people around. You know, this is a great area, very quiet, historical, it has a lot of history," Johnson said.

Jonathan, a friend of Johnson's, also expressed enthusiasm about the transformation of the prison grounds.

"When I think about just the things that happened here, from the beginning of the foundation of the soil. Just things that people have seen and things that have come now to life. Building a market right here would be a good thing because just think of outcome it has become. And progress. It's gonna be a good thing for the tourists too," Jonathan said.

The farmer's market and farm stop is scheduled to open in 2026.

