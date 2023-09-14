Hispanic culture being celebrated for the second year in a row in Downtown Jackson

Jackson's Hispanic Heritage Festival is September 16 beginning at 12pm at Horace Blackman Park.

The festival will include hispanic food vendors, animals, music, and inflatables and foam party for the kids.

With last year's festival bringing in over 1,500 people to celebrate Hispanic culture, this year's Hispanic Heritage Festival is sure to be a huge celebration for Jackson's Hispanic community.

Have a growing hispanic demographic in Jackson, community members wanted to celebrate that and put their culture on the map.

Leticia Albarran, co-coordinator of the festival, said, "It was really important to bring the festival to Jackson, only because we don't really have anything catered to the Hispanic/Latino community here in Jackson. I have been in other cities in the state, and I've seen a bunch of other events catered to them, and I really felt isolated in that way. So, I wanted something for us to stand out, be present, and let everyone else know that we're here and we matter."

