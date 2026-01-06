Hillsdale's Keefer Hotel: How close is it to completion?

Hillsdale's Keefer Hotel restoration project has missed another deadline.

Developer CL Real Estate and Development says it's nearly done.

We got a look inside as workers race towards the finish line.

Despite missed deadlines and millions over budget, the developer of Hillsdale's historic Keefer Hotel says the restoration of the building is nearly complete.

"It's a matter of months, absolutely. The train has left the station," says Nick Fox, Vice-President of Construction.

A look inside revealed a place bustling with workers.

It's been a long road since the Keefer Hotel project was announced back in 2019. We showed you the progress in September, when the developer told us the project would be finished by the end of the year.

With that date coming and going, we're following up for neighbors and talking to the developer again, who says the project is close to completion.

"We crossed all of our hurdles with manpower, with material, procurement, and it got to the point where we jumped all the hurdles and now it's just getting the work done," says Fox.

Did you have difficulties staffing? I ask him.

"We did for a while," he says. "Luckily, we've got a really good team of local tradesmen and staff that have stepped up."

One of them is painter LaTasha McClung. She says: "I love it. It's my line of work. I have my own company — cleaning and painting — but it's slow in this season, so it's nice having this for back-up."

Fox says finding mechanical workers, electricians, and plumbers was particularly challenging — a shortage that Hillsdale Area Career Center Principal Jamie Mueller confirms:

"There is a shortage. Our HVAC partners, our electrical partners, our roofing partners are screaming for help."

Mueller says enrollment at the Career Center is increasing — and construction is the most popular program.

Students "go through the entire build of a house....HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and foundation," says Mueller.

Fox confirms: having more skilled workers in the neighborhood would have helped:

"We've had to bring in other trades from other states. Indiana, Illinois…some of the mechanical trades — just because there wasn't anything local."

Fox says what remains are mostly finishes...like the ones McClung is working on.

"I can't wait to see what comes of it when it's finished," says McClung.

Fox says he's now shooting to open in March.

