Hillsdale Hospital launches 'Rural Health Strong' campaign amid concerns over potential Medicaid cuts

Hillsdale Hospital officials are raising awareness about the importance of rural healthcare as they express concerns over potential Medicaid cuts from President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Rural healthcare providers face unique challenges including transportation barriers and higher rates of chronic health conditions.

Hillsdale Hospital launched the "Rural Health Strong" campaign to advocate for rural healthcare nationwide.

Hospital officials warn that rural communities could disappear without proper healthcare infrastructure.

Standing outside Hillsdale Hospital, I can see firsthand why rural healthcare advocates are concerned. Hospital officials say Medicaid cuts are coming from President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," and they feel it's time to take action and make their voices heard.

"We're serving communities that need healthcare more than a lot of urban communities because the chronic health conditions, the education, the health literacy, is much worse in rural communities where there isn't as much transportation, communication, internet, things like that. There is so many barriers to healthcare, and rural health is just absolutely vital to supporting those communities," said Kyrsten Newlon, Hillsdale Hospital Communications Manager.

The hospital's concerns center on President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" and its Medicaid cuts, raising questions about the future of rural hospitals.

Newlon explained that the impact extends beyond healthcare to employment and economic stability.

"I don't think everyone understands how many jobs are required to run a hospital, and how much work gets put into that. We have to preserve rural health or those communities won't exist anymore," Newlon said.

Last week, Hillsdale Hospital launched the "Rural Health Strong" marketing campaign to bring awareness to the value of rural healthcare. The initiative aims to amplify voices not only for Hillsdale Hospital but for other hospitals in rural communities across the country.

"We know that communities just like us exist across the nation, so we want to support other hospitals as they try to preserve their own rural healthcare system and encourage those communities to be aware of the value that their hospital brings to them," Newlon said.

Some Hillsdale residents already recognize the hospital's importance. Susan Smith, Executive Director of Economic Development for Hillsdale County and a Hillsdale resident, appreciates having quality healthcare nearby.

"I have to say I am very thrilled to live in a community where I get healthcare at this quality level, right down the street. And it's so... it's like being home," Smith said.

Newlon hopes the Rural Health Strong campaign will resonate throughout the community.

"That's the point of Rural Health Strong. It's to make it evident how valuable rural health is. To show the importance of having a rural hospital that their communities, that those communities can depend on. Um, that's just irreplaceable," Newlon said.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg, whose district includes Hillsdale Hospital, voted for the "Big Beautiful Bill," including the changes to Medicaid. While Walberg wasn't available for comment on this story, his website stated after the bill passed: "The One Big Beautiful Bill Act strengthens Medicaid so it can continue serving the most vulnerable Americans it was intended to serve—namely, pregnant women, children, those living with disabilities, and seniors. These actions will protect Medicaid from the current waste, fraud, and abuse in the program so that we can secure and sustain the program for those it was intended to serve for generations to come."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

