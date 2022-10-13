Hillsdale fall brush and loose leaf pickup will begin Monday

JACKSON, Mich. — The leaves are changing colors, which means fall is here!

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 a.m., the Hillsdale Department of Public Services (DPS) will be providing a free curbside brush pick-up for residents of the city. The department will make a single pass through the city and will not make return trips for items placed out after this time.

The guidelines for curbside pick up are as follows:

Tree limbs must be stacked with the large end nearest to the curb; only tree limbs less than eight feet in length and up to eight inches in diameter will be collected.

No stumps, large trunks, stones or dirt will be picked up at the curb.

Keep brush piles away from fixed objects, including but not limited to: utility poles, telephone pedestals, fire hydrants and water shut-off valves.

Do not place brush piles in the street or alleyways.

The city of Hillsdale also provides a free brush drop-off site for residents of the city. Located at 149 Water Works Ave., it is open from 7 a.m. to noon and 1- 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proof of residency is required to drop off brush at the site.

Residential loose leaf collection will begin late October and early November. Collection dates are based off voting wards for the city of Hillsdale. A full schedule is provided below.

Ward 1:

Round 1: Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2

Round 2: Nov. 18, Nov. 21, Nov. 22

Ward 4:

Round 1: Nov. 3, Nov. 4, Nov. 7

Round 2: Nov. 23, Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Ward 3:

Round 1: Nov. 8, Nov. 9, Nov. 10

Round 2: Dec. 2, Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 8

Ward 2:

Round 1: Nov. 14, Nov. 16, Nov. 17

Round 2: Dec. 9, Dec. 12, Dec. 13

To view a full ward map of the city, click here.

The guidelines for loose leaf pick up are as follows:

Rake leaves as close to the street as possible, without placing them in the street.

Piles should not be placed out sooner than one week before your first scheduled collection period.

Piles cannot contain brush, sticks, trash, bricks, rocks, plastic or biodegradable bags. Biodegradable bags of leaves are still accepted at the Modern Waste Systems Transfer Station at 425 W. Carleton Road, for a fee.

Do not pile leaves near fixed objects, including but not limited to: utility poles, telephone pedestals, fire hydrants and water shut-off valves.

Do not place leaves in alleyways. Pick-up will be from street frontages only.

NO PARKING on the street during your ward’s designated collection days.

For more information, visit the city's website .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook