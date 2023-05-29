Hillsdale County woman killed in Sunday morning crash

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, the Michigan State Police where dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on North Adams Road, east of Sommerset Road.

Upon arrival troopers found a 2006 Pontiac passenger car that had rolled over several times after the driver lost control.

A 42-year-old Hillsdale County woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A young child was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

According to investigators, speed was a factor in the crash.

