Hillsdale County farmers battle deer population threatening Michigan's second-largest economic sector

A seventh-generation farmer in Hillsdale County is facing significant challenges as deer populations continue to rise in the area.



According to a lawmakers representing Hillsdale county, farmers report seeing up to 200 deer in a mile and a half area at any given time.

The deer overpopulation is causing substantial damage to corn, soybean, and wheat harvests.

Michigan recorded over 58,000 deer-involved crashes in 2023, creating additional safety concerns.

Patrick Kies points across his field. "There's a deer out there right now, this is what we see on a daily basis," he said.

The issue has become so severe that it recently caught the attention of state lawmakers. During a Department of Natural Resources committee meeting, State Representative Jennifer Wortz highlighted the problem.

"There's a farmer in Hillsdale county that estimates they have 200 deer in a mile and a half block of their county in any given time. It's decimating rural agricultural production," Wortz said.

Patrick Kies and his father Mark have witnessed the deer population grow substantially in recent years.

"We've noticed an increase in the population in the last five years," Patrick said.

This increase isn't just affecting their harvest yields—it's creating dangerous conditions on local roads. According to Michigan State Police, there were over 58,000 deer-involved crashes across the state in 2023.

Patrick believes more aggressive management is needed. "But it's getting to a point where that needs to be handled in other ways," he said.

Andrew Vermeesch with the Michigan Farm Bureau emphasizes the economic importance of addressing this issue.

"Agriculture is a main part of Michigan's economy. It's the second largest economy in Michigan," Vermeesch said.

He advocates for a collaborative approach to finding solutions. "The Department of Natural Resources, there's a lot of hunting organizations that need to be a part of this conversation as well as agricultural interests to get together and look at a long-term solution."

As the Natural Resource Commission continues to meet throughout the year, the Kies family hopes their perspective as farmers will be considered.

"But they don't derive their income from the land and don't put their blood, sweat and tears into what goes on year after year and try to make something of it," Patrick said.

