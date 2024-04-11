Hillsdale County Backs "Citizens for Local Choice" Ballot Initiative

Hillsdale County Commission votes 4-1 to support ballot initiative that will ask voters whether to restore local control over industrial-scale energy projects

Commission resolution is critical of Michigan's Public Act 233, which, the resolution says, takes away local control

Video shows previously recorded footage of solar farms and Commissioners deliberating and commenting

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The battle over clean energy projects continues. I'm your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys with an update from Hillsdale County.

The Hillsdale County Commission has decided to support an initiative to put local control over siting of industrial-scale energy projects on the ballot this November.

The decision to support the "Citizens for Local Choice" ballot initiative was made with minimal discussion — the resolution had already been discussed at two previous meetings.

It passed after some edits sought to make clear the County is not against energy projects, but that it favors the ability of local jurisdictions to make those decisions.

The only "no" came from Commissioner Brad Benzing. I reached out to him and he told me he is concerned the rights of land owners to the legal development of their land will be curtailed without compensation.

