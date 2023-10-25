Hillsdale College Men's Basketball excited for exhibition with Michigan State

Hillsdale College Men's Basketball will travel to East Lansing Wednesday to take on the Spartan in an exhibition game.

The Chargers say they're excited for the opportunity.

Video shows head coach Keven Bradley talking about what this opportunity means for the team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Hillsdale College Men's Basketball is getting ready to play Michigan State in an exhibition game on Wednesday. I talked with the team Tuesday before practice to talk about what the opportunity means for them.

"I think we're most excited about just the opportunity of getting out and playing such a high-caliber team like Michigan State," Head coach Keven Bradley said.

It's not an opportunity many teams like Hillsdale College get. To play a top-ranked division one team just up the highway.

"Getting a chance to get out on the floor and compete in the Big Ten at that level in the Breslin Center, I think our guys are really excited about that opportunity," Bradley said.

Hillsdale and Michigan State both have their fair share of banners and trophies, and they say getting to face this Michigan State squad can really help them add more to their collection.

"Coach Izzo has been like the gold standard for college basketball for so long that to get a chance to go up against his team is...I think we're very fortunate and really excited about the chance to do so," Bradley said.

And it's not just the team that's excited for the matchup.

"There's been energy, there's been excitement," Bradley said. "Within campus, within our program, with our alumni. Just people talking about it and wishing us good luck."

