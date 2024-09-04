Hillsdale City Council Votes to Make Way for Hillsdale College Hotel

Hillsdale City Council resolves to give Hillsdale College parts of two streets to accommodate new four-star hotel, restaurant, and convention center complex.

Mayor and Councilmembers express confidence in promise of increased jobs and local spending.

Next steps are to draft and approve an ordinance for vacating parts of Galloway and Summit streets, then forward it to Circuit Court for final approval.

With thousands of people visiting the College each year, and limited hotel options in the neighborhood, the hope is to begin construction on the 158-room, 4* campus hotel in 2026.

Video shows highlights of public hearing at City Council, rendering and location of the proposed hotel, statement from Hillsdale College, and the College campus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After hearing neighbors’ concerns about a proposed 158-room campus hotel, restaurant, and conference center, City Council approved a resolution to vacate parts of Galloway Drive and Summit Street to make way for the development.

“I think in the end, it’s going to be a good thing for the residents of Hillsdale,” said Councilmember Tony Vear.

Hillsdale City Council taking the next step in the approval process for the proposed Hillsdale College hotel.

Tuesday evening, Council approved a resolution to enact an ordinance giving Galloway Drive between West and Hillsdale Street and about 200 feet of Summit Street to Hillsdale College.

But not before hearing neighbors' concerns.

Said one: "The proposed site plan is not visible to me there or anywhere else on the City website. I would really like to see the site plan, if there is one."

Speakers on behalf of the college conceded that a site plan had not yet been submitted.

Other concerns included water run-off, paying for street repair, and an old feeling…that the College, being tax-exempt, does not contribute enough to the upkeep of the City.

"It's been that way for many many years," said Kevin Pauken, "and that's a complaint of most of the citizens of this town that I hear repeatedly is a massive conflict of interest and that the College — everything's a free ride."

Feelings Mayor Adam Stockford told me previously he hoped an offer from the College of $2 million would help assuage.

1.7 million of those dollars are earmarked for a community foundation endowment.

I reached out to Hillsdale College after the decision and received a statement that reads, in part:

"This project is a major investment that will create new economic opportunities and new infrastructure in Hillsdale. We are eager to continue working closely with the City and to benefit both the College and our broader community."

Once the ordinance has been passed by Council, it goes to Circuit Court for final approval.

But, as City Manager David Mackie assured neighbors, there will still be many reviews and processes before a detailed plan is finalized.

The hope is to start construction in 2026.

READ OUR PREVIOUS STORY ABOUT THE PROPOSED HILLSDALE COLLEGE HOTEL HERE.

