Hillsdale boutique opens a second location in Downtown Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new boutique is coming to Downtown Jackson, and it's one residents in nearby Hillsdale may be familiar with.

HMN Style is expanding into Downtown Jackson, where owner Scott Pienta was born and raised. It's not the first homecoming for local business owners. I recently told you about the team at Ogma Brewing, where three friends returned to Jackson to start a popular brewery. This spot for HMN, and its owner, will continue that trend, just a quarter mile away.

Nikki Maynard, Marketing Director, shares, "He has a lot of family here, so he really kind of wanted to settle down in the roots of, not only Hillsdale, in the place he lives, but also in Jackson. One of the things HMN stands for is 'hometown,' so we're really trying to expand to make sure we're starting the place we're most comfortable."

HMN Style is officially open in the Blake Building in Downtown Jackson.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook